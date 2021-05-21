 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday, May 21, 2021, COVID-19 statistics
0 comments
top story

Friday, May 21, 2021, COVID-19 statistics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers Public Health Department:

– New cases in the past week: 14

Buffalo County – 11

Dawson County – 2

Franklin County – 1

– Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,605

– Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

– Deaths in the past week: 0

–  Number of people fully vaccinated (age 16 and over): 33,344

Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 48.1%

Buffalo: 45.1%

Franklin: 44.7%

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dawson: 42%

Gosper: 41.8%

Phelps: 40.8%

Harlan: 40.0%

Nebraska DHHS:

New cases Thursday: 208

Hospitalized patients Thursday: 75

Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 52.8%

Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,884

Deaths reported Thursday: 8

Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,248

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News