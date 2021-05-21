Friday, May 21, 2021, COVID-19 statistics

Two Rivers Public Health Department:
– New cases in the past week: 14
Buffalo County – 11
Dawson County – 2
Franklin County – 1
– Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,605
– Deaths since 3/20/20: 120
– Deaths in the past week: 0
– Number of people fully vaccinated (age 16 and over): 33,344
Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 48.1%
Buffalo: 45.1%
Franklin: 44.7%
Dawson: 42%
Gosper: 41.8%
Phelps: 40.8%
Harlan: 40.0%
Nebraska DHHS:
New cases Thursday: 208
Hospitalized patients Thursday: 75
Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 52.8%
Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,884
Deaths reported Thursday: 8
Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,248
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.