Friday, May 14 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers District
Two Rivers Public Health Department:

New cases Wednesday:

Buffalo County - 3

New cases Thursday:

Buffalo County: 3

Dawson County: 1

Cases since 3/20/20: 10,599

Deaths since 3/20/21: 120

Fully vaccinated = 32,756

Percent of eligible people fully vaccinated: 43.1%

Fully vaccinated percentages, by county:

Kearney: 47.7

Franklin: 44.6

Buffalo: 44

Dawson: 41.4

Gosper: 41.3

Phelps: 40.4

Harlan: 39.4

Nebraska DHHS:

New cases Thursday: 247

Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,335

Hospitalized as of 5/14: 124

Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 51.2%

Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,257

Deaths in last 24 hours: 0

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

