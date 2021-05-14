Friday, May 14 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers District

Two Rivers Public Health Department:
New cases Wednesday:
Buffalo County - 3
New cases Thursday:
Buffalo County: 3
Dawson County: 1
Cases since 3/20/20: 10,599
Deaths since 3/20/21: 120
Fully vaccinated = 32,756
Percent of eligible people fully vaccinated: 43.1%
Fully vaccinated percentages, by county:
Kearney: 47.7
Franklin: 44.6
Buffalo: 44
Dawson: 41.4
Gosper: 41.3
Phelps: 40.4
Harlan: 39.4
Nebraska DHHS:
New cases Thursday: 247
Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,335
Hospitalized as of 5/14: 124
Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 51.2%
Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,257
Deaths in last 24 hours: 0
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.