Fresh fruit, vegetables available at Kearney's Salvation Army Thursday

KEARNEY — The Salvation Army at 1920 Central Ave. has extended its produce box food program.

Starting Thursday, the public can come to the Salvation Army food pantry 2-4:30 p.m. to fill out a form and pick up a box. The boxes will contain fresh fruits and vegetables, but no milk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, the Salvation Army has received a grant from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to help provide formula, diapers, wipes and baby food to families whose access to these supplies was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reasons might include illness, loss of working hours, loss of job, quarantine requirements and isolation.

Infant/toddler items will be distributed at the food pantry 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays and 2-4:30 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, call 308-234-1998.