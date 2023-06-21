KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area will hold its fifth annual United Way Fireworks and Freedom Fest 6-10 p.m. July 3 at the Viaero Center at 609 Platte Road.

It will include bingo, a bounce house, a cornhole tournament, food and fireworks.

A few changes to the annual celebration are in store this year. Instead of admission tickets for rides and games, the public will pay only for parking.

Single general admission spots are first-come, first-serve and cost $25 per car in advance or $30 on July 3. Premium double spots at $50 for one car in advance, or $60 at the event, will include a preferred view of fireworks, free amenities and priority exit.

“People can come and bring their own food and enter the cornhole tournament or play bingo,” Savannah Lyon, executive director of the UWKA, said. “This is a fun way to enjoy fireworks, tailgating and games with your friends and family without having to do a lot of planning.”

“Every dollar will help toward the campaign,” she added. “All our costs are covered, so we’re asking for $25 per car to help people who are in need. It will be different this year, but hopefully will be a win-win.”

United Way launched the event in 2018, but it was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. It returned in 2021.

The community is invited to help make the event a success.

Volunteers are needed to help set up and tear down, guide cars in parking lots, lead bingo and cornhole tournaments and much more. Volunteers will receive free admission and a free T-shirt.

Businesses are invited to become sponsors at levels ranging from $2,500 to $1,000, $500, $250 and $100.

In-kind donations are also invited, including cups, tents, tables, water bottles, potato chips, condiments and more.

Food trucks can participate for a single fee of $100. UWKA will not take a percentage of sales. Food trucks should plan to arrive 5-5:30 p.m.

“Every dollar will help toward the campaign,” she added. Parking fees will help the United Way assist the community with health care, education and financial assistance.

“Your contribution helps a family stay in their home, a child to participate in an educational activity or a person with diabetes to receive testing strips,” she said.

For more information, to volunteer or to purchase parking in advance, visit unitedway@uwka.org or call 308-237-6840.