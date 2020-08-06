KEARNEY — It’s taken four months, but widespread testing for COVID-19 finally is available in south-central Nebraska.
Starting next week — with a few exceptions — free weekly tests will be offered in six of the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Tests are being done through TestNebraska.com. People first must register online at TestNebraska.com. They will be given a code and a test date and time. People will not be tested without a reservation.
Sites and times include:
- Kearney: 8-11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays (starting Aug. 7) at 3320 Ave. A, behind CHI Health Good Samaritan.
- Alma: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 717 N. Brown St.
- Franklin: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at 1406 Q St.
- Gothenburg: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at YMCA/Gothenburg Health at 910 20th St.
- Holdrege: 8-10 a.m. Thursdays (starting Aug. 13) at Phelps County Fairgrounds
- Lexington: 7-11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1600 W. 13th St.
- Minden: 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Kearney County Fairgrounds
No test site has been established in Gosper County, according to Von Lutz, health educator and special events coordinator for Two Rivers. “We are going to get testing started there; unfortunately, it won’t be weekly. But Gothenburg, Lexington and Holdrege will have weekly testing, so people can drive there to get tested,” he said.
He added, “We want to try to make things as easy as we can, but we’re limited in what we can do.”
People do not have to live in the county in which they are tested. The only requirement is advance registration.
Employees of local hospitals will staff the test sites, but local hospitals will not have test results, so the public should not call hospitals for results.
Test results will be available within 72 hours. People who have been tested will log into a portal to get the results. The county health department also will call them with results, Lutz said.
Lutz said tests are available to anyone who wants one. Previously, some places tested only people with COVID-19 symptoms, or people older than age 65. All such restrictions have been removed.
Lutz said some test shortages have been reported nationwide because of problems with some testing re-agents, but TestNebraska is not affected by that. “TestNebraska uses a different re-agent. There is no slowing down of tests here,” he said.
He added, “We’ve been working diligently to get as much testing throughout the Two Rivers district as we possibly can. We’ve been working on this since end of May. We’re finally getting everything put together.”