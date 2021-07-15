Free vaccination clinics available throughout Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in its mobile trailer this month for people aged 12 and older:
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in Franklin
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson Building, Alma
- 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23 at the Peterson Supermarket, Gothenburg
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 28 at the Amherst Fire Hall
- 5-7:30 p.m. July 28 at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30 in Shelton
For a full schedule, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.