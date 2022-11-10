Free Thanksgiving dinner will be takeout or delivery again this year

KEARNEY — Kearney’s annual free Thanksgiving dinner is set for Thanksgiving Day Nov. 24, but it will be curbside pick-up or delivery only.

The reason? Continuing concerns about COVID-19, the flu and the RSV virus.

That’s the word from Marc Currie, who with his wife BamBe is returning as co-chair of the event. “We decided to go one more year without serving meals in the Old Town Hall,” Currie said.

The meal — turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, squash, salads, pies and more — will be free, but donations will be appreciated.

The dinner has been offered nearly every Thanksgiving since 1984 by Kearney Area Concerned Citizens, an ad hoc group eager to make sure that every person has a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day, but COVID has put a crimp in plans since 2019.

No dinner was held in 2020 due to COVID-19, so Hot Meals U.S.A. stepped up and offered turkey dinners that could be picked up outside Mom & Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering at 222 W. 42nd St.

Last year, in-person dining was again canceled due to COVID-19, but KACC offered a pick-up or delivery event, and nearly 1,400 meals were picked up or delivered. That’s about the average number of dinners served, picked up or delivered when in-person dining takes place.

That plan will be repeated this year. Galen Kotrous, who has volunteered with the event for years, said, “We decided to go like this for one more year, the way things are trending.”

Meals can be picked up curbside or delivered to homes at no charge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

Currie said a recommended traffic route will be released shortly to prevent cars from blocking the Union Pacific railroad tracks on Central, as happened last year as vehicles lined up for several blocks waiting to get their dinners.

Volunteers are still needed Nov. 23 and 24 to help prepare food, cut vegetables, mash potatoes and clean up. Some volunteers will arrive at the Old Town Hall well before dawn to begin roasting turkeys while others will take calls for deliveries. In the past, up to 400 volunteers have pitched in every year.

Volunteers can sign up starting today by calling 308-233-7774, or they can sign up online, registering for days they will be available: