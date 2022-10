KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.

Volunteers will be needed to help prepare food on Nov. 23 as well as for preparation, serving, delivery and clean-up on Thanksgiving Day.

Sign ups will begin early next month.