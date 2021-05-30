Free summer concerts in Kearney's Harmon Park are back

KEARNEY — A full season of free concerts will kick off at the stage at Harmon Park when the Kearney Area Arts Council presents Bases Loaded at 7 p.m. June 6.

The 2021 season of summer music will feature eight performances by groups from Kearney and the surrounding area. Rock, jazz, blues, country, pop and classic rock are some of the genres from the bands.

All of the concerts begin at 7 p.m. and take place at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park. The events also will feature food and concessions. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission to all performances is free.

Brad Driml, president of the arts council, talked about the long-running series in a previous Hub article: “We’ve been presenting these concerts for more than 40 years. The format doesn’t change a lot. It’s a matter of ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ We see a wide range in the ages of our audience and, of course, in the size of the audience.”

The COVID-19 pandemic cut short the 2020 season. With the number of cases on the decline, the council will offer concerts that allow patrons to gather to hear live music once again.

The 2021 schedule continues through August:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

June 6 — Bases Loaded