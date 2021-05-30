 Skip to main content
Free summer concerts in Kearney's Harmon Park are back
Free summer concerts in Kearney's Harmon Park are back

Concerts in the Park

J.D. Bridwell will perform on July 25 as part of the Concerts in the Park series, presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council. Admission to the performances is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

 Third and James, courtesy

KEARNEY — A full season of free concerts will kick off at the stage at Harmon Park when the Kearney Area Arts Council presents Bases Loaded at 7 p.m. June 6.

The 2021 season of summer music will feature eight performances by groups from Kearney and the surrounding area. Rock, jazz, blues, country, pop and classic rock are some of the genres from the bands.

All of the concerts begin at 7 p.m. and take place at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park. The events also will feature food and concessions. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission to all performances is free.

Brad Driml, president of the arts council, talked about the long-running series in a previous Hub article: “We’ve been presenting these concerts for more than 40 years. The format doesn’t change a lot. It’s a matter of ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ We see a wide range in the ages of our audience and, of course, in the size of the audience.”

The COVID-19 pandemic cut short the 2020 season. With the number of cases on the decline, the council will offer concerts that allow patrons to gather to hear live music once again.

The 2021 schedule continues through August:

June 6 — Bases Loaded

June 13 — The Bottletops

June 20 — Flatwater Jazz

July 4 — Code Blue

July 11 — Blue Plate Special

July 18 — Raw Slang

July 25 — D.J. Bridwell

Aug. 1 — Blackberry Winter

When selecting bands for the series, the council looks for professionalism, a strong sense of musical ability, stage presence, availability and affordability. Funding for the Concerts in the Park comes from private sources as well as donations gathered at the concerts. Businesses or individuals also can sponsor a specific performance. For more information visit the organization’s website.

The Kearney Area Arts Council seeks to support the arts through a strong commitment to the arts: “The mission of the Kearney Area Arts Council is to expand the arts in the community, to increase diversity in the arts, to promote artists and their work and to develop activities that encourage the community to practice and appreciate the arts.”

WHEN AND WHERE

What: Kearney Area Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park series

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, June 6-Aug. 1

Where: Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave.

Admission: Free

Contact: 402-302-2787; KearneyArts.org

