Free program about Kearney’s historic love of bicycling Wednesday

KEARNEY — Nathan Tye, an assistant professor of history at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will talk about the history of bicycling in the Platte River Valley during the brown bag lunch series at the Kearney Public Library.

A joint program by KPL and the UNK-History Department, Tye’s presentation is scheduled noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at KPL. The presentation is titled “Wheel Towns: The History of Bicycling in the Platte Valley, 1880-1920.”

Tye teaches courses on Nebraska, Midwestern, public and digital history. Tye received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Future brown bag events include Nov. 3 with Broc Anderson from the Buffalo County Historical Society and Dec. 1 with Autumn Langemeier from UNK.

The programs are free and open to the public, and participants are invited to take lunch and learn.