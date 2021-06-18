 Skip to main content
Free pony rides, unicorn pictures in Kearney at Christine’s Horseback Riding
Free pony rides, unicorn pictures in Kearney at Christine's Horseback Riding

Christine's Horseback Riding
KEARNEY — Christine Wilson had just two horses when she began her business in 2003, but her affinity for horses goes back earlier in her life.

“I started riding when I was 9 in Germany. I came over here and bought my first horse in 1994,” Wilson said.

Today the number has grown to 10 horses. Christine’s Horseback Riding business also owns a pony mule, two Shetland ponies, five cats and several chickens — plenty of animals for children to love.

Did we mention that customers at Wilson’s business northwest of Kearney also can learn horseback riding either Western or English style?

The lessons take place at her Hidden Hills Arena at 8215 Hidden Hills Road northwest of Kearney. In addition, some services that she provides can take place outside the arena.

“We do lessons for all ages and trail rides,” Wilson said. “We’re also contracted with the state to do trail rides at Fort Kearny Historical Park.”

On Thursday, Wilson will celebrate her ownership of Christine’s Horseback Riding and Hidden Hills Arena with a ribbon cutting 4-6 p.m. at the arena.

“We will have free pony rides, unicorn photos and Sno Cones,” Wilson said.

More information about Christine’s Horseback Riding is at christineshorsebackriding.com or by calling 308-320-4908.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Breaking News