KEARNEY — The Soil Sisters and Misters Garden Club will have its annual May Plant Giveaway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the south side of Harmon Park at 29th Street and Fifth Avenue.

All plants are free. The public is invited to donate plants they don't want and take home those they do want.

“You name it, we have it or welcome it — seeds, tubers, bulbs, annual and perennial plants, shrubs, small trees, houseplants, rhubarb, ornamental grasses,” Alice Hemsath, club member, said.

Plants will be available on tables or on the ground. Plant donors can drop off plants there as well. Donations are welcome, but not necessary.

The public giveaway started in the fall of 2015 at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at the University of Nebraska at Kearney to raise money for plants around the museum. Some garden club members were also members of Friends of the Frank House, and they had helped care for the landscaping there.

In 2020, the spring giveaway moved from the Frank Museum to Harmon Park because UNK had shut down due to COVID-19.

The move to Harmon Park has doubled the attendance at the plant giveaway. “The park gives easier access to the public,” Hemsath said.

Hemsath said about 50 to 75 people come to the sale. Many years, about a dozen attendees arrive at 8:30 a.m. and wait for its 9 a.m. start. “A few people even bring their red wagons,” she said.

In November 2021, the club donated funds for a sculpture of Persephone, the goddess of spring, on the Frank House museum grounds after a pond had to be removed.

In 2022, the club donated to the Yanney Park Foundation. Those funds came from its Plant Giveaway, held twice each year, and its summer Garden Walk. The next Garden Walk is scheduled for 2025.