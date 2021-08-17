Free mobile food pantry coming to Oxford

OXFORD – Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Farm Credit Services of America to host a free mobile food pantry Wednesday at Oxford.

The free mobile pantry will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Oxford Pantry, 801 Howell St. The one-day distribution will provide much-needed shelf-stable products such as bread, canned fruits and vegetables and peanut butter, along with assorted produce.

Items will be directly placed into vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicle with the trunk open. The pantry is available to anyone living in Harlan County and the surrounding communities. No identification is required to receive food.

Funding from FCSAmerica will allow employees to distribute approximately 2,500 pounds of perishable and shelf-stable food, which is enough to serve 60 households.

FCSAmerica is sponsoring nine Mobile Food Pantries across the Food Bank’s service area in Nebraska and western Iowa through October.

According to Feeding America’s 2021 Map the Meal Gap study, approximately 12.3% in Harlan County are at risk for hunger. Of the more than 1.8 million people living in the 93 counties served by the Food Bank, there are approximately 207,000, or 1-in-9 people, struggling with food insecurity.