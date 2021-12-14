Free holiday concert Saturday at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Frahm-Lewis Trio will perform a free holiday concert 3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
The family-friendly concert features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and other holiday favorites.
The Frahm-Lewis Trio includes UNK faculty Ting-Lan Chen (violin), Noah Rogoff (cello) and Nathan Buckner (piano). Area youths in the UNK String Project String Quartet will perform the opening song.
The first 50 families attending Saturday’s concert will receive a complimentary music-themed tree ornament.
