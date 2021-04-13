Free Healthy Kids events planned at Gothenburg, Lexington, Holdrege YMCAs

HOLDREGE — Children and families are invited to the YMCA at Gothenburg Health, the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege and the Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington for free Healthy Kids Day events in April.

The Y’s Healthy Kids Day events will offer fun and creative healthy living activities for the entire family.

The Healthy Kids Day fun begins from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St. This event is in partnership with the Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition and will include activity stations with prizes and a gaga pit outside sponsored by Camp Comeca. No registration is necessary, and all events are free.

The Holdrege event takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. April 23 at the YMCA at 1415 Broadway. Free activities will include the National Wild Turkey Federation BB gun trailer, make your own mucus with Phelps Memorial Health Center and explore an ambulance, the UNK physical activity and wellness lab obstacle course, 4-H Heelers dog demonstration, a bounce house and booths about the Holdrege Public Library, UNL Extension, martial arts, Cub Scouts & Girl Scouts, the Holdrege Police Department and the Nebraska Prairie Museum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PMHC will sponsor a food truck at the event as a fundraiser for the “MS Run The US” event.