Free ham dinner on Christmas Day, provided by Hot Meals USA

KEARNEY – For the third consecutive Christmas Day, Hot Meals USA will offer a pick-up-or-delivery Kearney Community Christmas Meal. The public is invited, including people who must work on Christmas Day, such as health care workers, first responders, nursing home staffs, and residents and staff at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, Dismas and similar places. Since 1971, the First United Methodist Church had served a free Christmas meal, but that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Several weeks ago, the church decided that COVID remains too risky. A few other snafus snarled plans, too.

“When we found out Methodists couldn’t do it, we wanted to make sure Kearney had a free Christmas dinner,” said Dick Cochran, founder and president of Hot Meals USA. He said a committee of about 12 volunteers is putting it together.

The menu will be sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes, corn, a roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at Mom & Dad’s BBQ at 222 W. 42nd St. They will also be delivered at no charge. Dinners by either method can be ordered ahead of time by calling the Jubilee Center at 308-234-3880.

The Thanksgiving dinner put on by the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Nov. 24 was also a delivery or takeout only event due to lingering COVID risks.

Volunteers are needed to make this event a success. Volunteers will be needed 1-4 p.m. Dec. 24 at Mom & Dad’s and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day. Volunteers can sign up on Hot Meals USA's Facebook page, or call Cochran at 308-440-7836.

Meals are free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Sponsors are needed as well. Those who provide meal sponsorships of $500 to $999 by Dec. 20 will be listed on posters and acknowledged on social media. Their names will also appear on fliers that will go out with every meal.

If donations exceed the cost of the meals, the money will go to towards operating expenses and funding for the first-ever warehouse for Hot Meals USA, where equipment, food and vehicles can be stored. The future building may also be used for community meals.