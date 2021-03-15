Free food giveaways for next three Thursdays in Kearney

KEARNEY — Free food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for the next three Thursdays.

The boxes, containing cereal, produce, canned goods, milk and more, come from the federal Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

No registration is required. Distribution will continue until boxes are gone. Dates and sites are:

- 9 a.m. Thursday at Kearney eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave.

- 9 a.m. March 25 at Kearney eFree Church at 4010 Seventh Ave.

- 9 a.m. April 1 at the Ag Pavilion at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N.

Volunteers are needed to assist. For information, call Kyla Martin at the Community Partnership of Mid-Nebraska at 308-440-0153.