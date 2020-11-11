Free food boxes being given out at Buffalo County Fairgrounds Thursday

KEARNEY — Free food boxes will be passed out to the public on a first-come, first-served basis 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Ave.

All 1,200 boxes will contain fruit, vegetables, meat and a gallon of milk. Volunteers will load the boxes into vehicles.

Another 400 boxes of food will be distributed 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Mid-Nebraska Community Action Food Bank, 114 E. 11th St.

Volunteers are needed to distribute the food boxes, both now and in December. Volunteers can sign up for two-hour increments at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48ada82ca2fec43-food.

Partners of the Buffalo County Be Well Collaborative have been providing 1,200 to 2,000 food boxes at least twice a month since April. Each box weighs 22-26 pounds and includes fruit, vegetables and milk. Using a $50,000 grant, the Be Well partners purchase additional protein like eggs and ham.