Free food available in Gibbon Friday

GIBBON – The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will hold a free mobile food pantry Friday at Gibbon Public Schools at 1030 Court St.
Free produce, bread and other products will be distributed, no questions asked. Volunteers will put bags of food in cars. Food will be distributed until it is gone.
Appointments are required. Call Leslie at 308-627-3945.
