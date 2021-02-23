Free food at two locations Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Free food will be distributed in Kearney for the next three Thursdays.

No reservations are required, and food will be brought out to waiting cars. Recipients do not have to leave their vehicles.

Times, dates and places are:

- 9 a.m. Thursday at the north parking lot of eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave.

- 9 a.m. March 4 and March 11 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion, 3807 Ave. N.

This is sponsored by USDA, Liberty Fruits, Community Action Food Bank, Hot Meals USA, Buffalo County Community Partners, eFree Church and the Buffalo County Agricultural Association.

Also, a free Mobile Produce Pantry, sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Elm Creek Fire Hall, 535 Boyd Ave. Appointments are required by calling Leslie at 308-627-3945. Food will be brought out to waiting vehicles.

Volunteers are needed to help at all events. Call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153.