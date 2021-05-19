 Skip to main content
Free family fishing at Fort Kearny Rec Area
Free family fishing at Fort Kearny Rec Area

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission family fishing trailer will be on hand with fishing poles to borrow and free bait while it lasts.

The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lake 6 at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area south of Kearney.

Certified youth fishing instructors will be on hand to assist. No experience is necessary.

For more information email harold@nefga.org or call Ken “Harold” Fankhauser at 308-238-1017.

