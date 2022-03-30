Free family events in Kearney set for Week of the Young Child

KEARNEY — The Week of the Young Child is April 4-8.
The nationwide, fun-filled week celebrates early learning, young children, their teachers, families and communities.
The event began in 1971 with the National Association for the Education of Young Children as a way to recognize that the early years lay a foundation for children’s success.
In Kearney, many organizations are participating, including Bright Futures Preschool, Kearney Public Schools, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Buffalo County Community Health Partners, Kearney Park and Recreation, the Hilltop Mall, the Golden Ticket Cinema, the National Association for the Education of Young Children and others.
Planned are events that celebrate family engagement, including:
- Monday, April 4 – Sonic Day – 5-8 p.m.
Stop by Sonic for a meal, snack or soda. Proceeds go to the Family Advocacy Network to help young children.
- Tuesday, April 5 - Celebrate the Young Child at Hilltop Mall, 5-7 p.m.
Free community gathering with carnival-themed food. Agencies will have booths for children to play games and receive prizes. Families can access community programs. Mall stores will join in the fun.
- Thursday, April 7 - Cottonmill Park Scavenger Hunt, 5-6:30 p.m.
Child-friendly scavenger hunt. Meet at the Lodge for instructions and a chance to win prizes from Kearney Park and Recreation.
- Friday, April 8 – Family Movie Night at the Golden Ticket Cinema, 6-8:30 p.m.
Limited space available. Concessions on your own.