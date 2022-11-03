 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free COVID tests may disappear from libraries

COVID-19 at-home test kit

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department expects that the state will discontinue free COVID-19 home test kits later this year.

Two Rivers gets its COVID-19 test kits through the state and makes them available at libraries in Holdrege, Gibbon and several more towns. That is expected to stop within the next two months.

COVID at-home tests will continue to be available at stores and pharmacies in the seven counties in the Two Rivers district: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

They are also available at the Two Rivers office at 516 West 11th St.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

