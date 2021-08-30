Free COVID-19 vaccines offered throughout Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccines this week in its mobile trailer for people aged 12 and older at:
- Today (Aug. 30): 5-7 p.m., Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- Tuesday: 5-7 p.m., Two Rivers, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 509 W. Main St., Alma
- Wednesday: 1: 5-7:30 p.m., Phelps County Courthouse, Holdrege
- Thursday: 5-7 p.m., Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington
- Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Peterson’s Supermarket, 718 Fourth St., Gothenburg
- Sept. 7: 5-7 p.m., Two Rivers, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
- Sept. 8: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Amherst Fire Hall, 302 S. Ash St.
- Sept. 9: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 535 W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek
For a full schedule, visit trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html. Register for a vaccine by clicking on the location on the calendar. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or e-mail trphd.org