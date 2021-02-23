Free COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible veterans Wednesday in Kearney

OMAHA - Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to eligible veterans Wednesday in Kearney.

The veterans mass vaccination station will be from 9 a.m.-noon at the Kearney Armed Forces Reserve Center at 5710 Airport Rd. It is open to all eligible veterans, regardless of age, who meet established veterans administration eligibility criteria.

Eligible veterans who want a vaccination but have not yet been scheduled for an appointment are welcome.

The mass vaccination station is part of the Veterans Administration Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s ongoing effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible area veterans who desire to receive the vaccine.

Veterans interested in receiving care at the mass vaccination station but are not yet enrolled, are encouraged to visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.