 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free COVID-19 testing coming twice a week at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
0 Comments

Free COVID-19 testing coming twice a week at Buffalo County Fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will open a new COVID-19 testing site Monday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N.

Free tests will be offered 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Test results will be available the same day.

The structure is a white, stand-alone building.

Two Rivers is offering testing in partnership with Total Wellness. The unit is owned by Buffalo County Emergency Management.

The public is asked to register ahead for testing at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd and bring insurance information when they arrive for the test.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus
Local News

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

  • Updated

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News