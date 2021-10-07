Free COVID-19 testing coming twice a week at Buffalo County Fairgrounds

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department will open a new COVID-19 testing site Monday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N.
Free tests will be offered 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Test results will be available the same day.
The structure is a white, stand-alone building.
Two Rivers is offering testing in partnership with Total Wellness. The unit is owned by Buffalo County Emergency Management.
The public is asked to register ahead for testing at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd and bring insurance information when they arrive for the test.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org
