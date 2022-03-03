Free colorectal cancer screening tests available March 14-25

KEARNEY— CHI Health Good Samaritan and several area health care facilities have joined forces for March, which is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, to increase screening.

Survival rate for colon cancer is 90% when it’s caught in the early stages, but only 40% of cases are being diagnosed during this window.

From March 14 to March 25, men and women ages 45 to 75 can request a free colorectal cancer screening test kit by calling 1-800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants will be mailed an at-home Fecal Occult Blood Test kit with easy-to-follow instructions requiring three consecutive samples. Good Samaritan will analyze completed tests for microscopic signs of blood, a potential sign of colorectal cancer, and inform participants and their primary care physicians of the results.

Colorectal cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer in both men and women, and the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. If everyone age 45 or older had regular screening tests, at least 60 percent of these deaths could be avoided.

For further information, contact Good Samaritan at 1-800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 or one of these participating facilities:

— Ainsworth Family Clinic, 402-387-1900

— Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth, 402-387-2800

— Callaway District Hospital & Arnold Medical Clinics, 308-836-2228

— Community Hospital-McCook, 308-344-8550

— Cozad Community Health System, 308-784-2261

— Dundy County Hospital & Quality Health Care Clinic, Benkelman, 308-423-2151

— Franklin County Memorial Hospital, 308-425-6221

— Gothenburg Health, 308-537-4075

— Lexington Regional Health Center, 308-324-1626

— Rock County Hospital, Bassett, 402-684-3366

— West Holt Medical Services, Atkinson, 402-925-2811