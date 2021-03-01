Free colorectal cancer screening kits available in March at CHI Health Good Sam

KEARNEY — Because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in colon cancer screenings, CHI Health Good Samaritan will offer free colorectal cancer screening tests kits this month.

Between March 15-26, men and women ages 45-75 can call 800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to request a free kit.

Participants will be mailed an at-home Fecal Occult Blood Test kit with easy-to-follow instructions requiring three consecutive stool samples. Good Samaritan will analyze completed tests for microscopic signs of blood, a potential sign of colorectal cancer, and inform participants and their primary care physicians of the results.

Colorectal cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer in both men and women and the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. If everyone age 45 or older had regular screening tests, at least 60% of these deaths could be avoided, according to a news release.

Due to COVID-19, four out of every 10 Americans delayed or avoided medical care in 2020 because of concerns about COVID-19.

For more information, contact Good Samaritan at 800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 or one of these participating facilities: