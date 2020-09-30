Franklin Public Schools moves to remote learning after staff test positive for COVID-19

FRANKLIN — Franklin Public Schools temporarily has gone to remote learning after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, three FPS faculty members tested positive for COVID-19 and two more tested positive Friday. Six staff members currently have COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The school began a mandatory mask policy Friday, but after collaborating with Two Rivers Public Health Department, the decision was made to transition to remote learning beginning Tuesday through Oct. 9.
Students will resume in-person classes Oct. 12. It is the first school in the Two Rivers Public Health District to go to remote learning, said Christine Fankhauser, TRPHD health care coalition coordinator.
Franklin Superintendent Candace Conradt said they made the decision to temporarily do remote learning to help stop the spread, but also because the school didn’t have enough substitute teachers to cover the classes.
“Older, retired teachers in our area sub but they don’t feel comfortable coming in. The majority (of faculty) that were positive, they weren’t that sick that they couldn’t do remote teaching but they weren’t able to be in the building,” Conradt said.
Although most of the faculty members who tested positive teach middle or high school, all grades are taking part in remote learning due to being in the same building and sharing common areas like the library and lunchroom.
Masks were optional at FPS when school began this year, but the students did have temperature checks and were provided water bottles so they didn’t have to use water fountains.
Conradt said masks now will be required until there is a vaccine or until the end of the year.
According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, if an unmasked person tests positive and close contacts were not wearing masks the unmasked person should isolate and close contacts should quarantine. A person is considered a close contact if they have been within 6 feet of the COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes.
“Hopefully by this wave we have it shut down where we are not spreading to anyone else and keeping it contained. Our custodians have been wonderful about cleaning everything and sanitizing everyday. They came in over the weekend and sanitized again,” Conradt said.
Conradt is grateful students are able to attend school remotely but is eager to have the students back in the building.
“We are lucky we have computers and laptops. It’s not the same as in-person learning,” she said. “We want our kids in school. We missed them so much (last year).”
