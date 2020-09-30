Franklin Public Schools moves to remote learning after staff test positive for COVID-19

Masks were optional at FPS when school began this year, but the students did have temperature checks and were provided water bottles so they didn’t have to use water fountains.

Conradt said masks now will be required until there is a vaccine or until the end of the year.

According to the Two Rivers Public Health Department, if an unmasked person tests positive and close contacts were not wearing masks the unmasked person should isolate and close contacts should quarantine. A person is considered a close contact if they have been within 6 feet of the COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes.

“Hopefully by this wave we have it shut down where we are not spreading to anyone else and keeping it contained. Our custodians have been wonderful about cleaning everything and sanitizing everyday. They came in over the weekend and sanitized again,” Conradt said.

Conradt is grateful students are able to attend school remotely but is eager to have the students back in the building.

“We are lucky we have computers and laptops. It’s not the same as in-person learning,” she said. “We want our kids in school. We missed them so much (last year).”