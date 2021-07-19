Franklin man makes it out unhurt, but loses house, two vehicles in fire

FRANKLIN — A Franklin home is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department was called to the house fire at 7:01 a.m. Sunday at 320 14th Ave. in Franklin. When the department arrived on the scene, the structure was fully engulfed, and there was fire through the roof, said Franklin Fire Chief Dan Dorn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One man was at home at the time the fire broke out, and his neighbors helped him get out of the house, Dorn said. He was not injured.

Minden, Axtell, Hildreth, Upland, Wilcox and Riverton departments were called to the scene for mutual aid. About 30 firefighters battled the blaze until getting it under control at 7:30 a.m. Personnel remained on the scene until 11:30 a.m.

Dorn believes the fire began in the garage. The home and two vehicles were a total loss. The man was the sole resident of the home, and a place was found for him to stay in Franklin.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.