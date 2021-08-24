 Skip to main content
Franklin County tops Two Rivers area in COVID-19 cases
  • Updated
KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 the week of Aug. 13-19.

Franklin County has the highest rate of new cases, followed by Buffalo County. Harlan County has the lowest rate.

Because of new state requirements, Two Rivers is now reporting cases in each county through an average daily case rate, not actual numbers, to ensure privacy.

Also, more cases are confirmed in larger counties, but the new reporting indicates the actual rate of infection among the population in each county.

The average number of newly confirmed cases per day in the last seven days per 100,000 residents, according to Two Rivers, is:

- Franklin County – 43.2 daily cases

- Buffalo County – 29.6 daily cases

- Gosper County – 21.5 daily cases

- Dawson County – 21.2 daily cases

- Phelps County – 19 daily cases

- Kearney County – 17.6 daily cases

- Harlan County – 4.2 daily cases

In other COVID-19 news, as of Monday, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients, down from 12 late last week. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients, including five on ventilators.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

