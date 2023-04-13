BLOOMINGTON – A fire near Bloomington in Franklin County has consumed about 1,500 acres.

At a 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received reports of a grass fire approximately one-half mile east of Bloomington on Highway 136, according to a release from FCSO.

The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and requested assistance from the Quad Cities Mutual Aid fire departments. Due to the terrain and high winds, additional fire departments were called to the scene.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned about 1,500 acres and was 80% contained.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, multiple EMS squads, about 20 volunteer fire departments, tractors with discs and numerous water trucks have assisted at the fire.

Fire crews remained on scene Thursday morning.