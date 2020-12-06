Frank House decked out in 1890s holiday decor

The small clamps attached to the branches of a Christmas tree and held a candle.

“You would actually light the candles, which was obviously a fire hazard, but they only did it one night,” she said. “And that is the reason why we still put electric lights on Christmas trees today.’

The display at the Frank Museum also will feature more modern decorations, too.

“People will be able to stand in the Grand Hall and see a comparison between the two sets of decorations,” White said. ‘They can see how things have evolved and changed over the years, as well as seeing how some elements have carried on through the years.”

The displays also will include typical gifts from the 1890s.

“Books, board games and what was, at the time, considered exotic foods like oranges, will be included,” she said. “At that time, oranges were considered exotic because people might expect to get one orange a year, since the oranges had to travel so far to get to Nebraska.”

White hopes to use the holiday decorations as a way to tell the stories of Kearney’s early years surrounding the holidays.