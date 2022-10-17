Frahm-Lewis Trio to perform at state music teacher's conference at UNK

KEARNEY — Nathan Buckner, pianist for the Frahm-Lewis Trio, understands the value of programming music from contrasting eras of musical history.

“We have a contemporary piece, which in this case is a very traditional and tonal piece of music,” he said. “And then we have a historical piece by Ferdinand Ries that is not familiar to most audiences. It’s a piece that could be called ‘neglected literature.’ And then the Brahms’ is a pretty standard thing. So we have something new, something historic and then something standard.”

When it comes to the music of a piano trio, the Frahm-Lewis Trio tries to demonstrate the power of the trio — piano, violin and cello.

The trio, featuring Buckner, piano, Ting-Lan Chen, violin, and Noah Rogoff, cello, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Nebraska Music Teachers’ Association 2022 Conference at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Admission to the performance is free.

The program includes:

- Three Lyric Pieces by Steven Christopher Sacco, (b. 1965), composed in 2019

- Piano Trio No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 29 by Ferinand Ries (1784-1838), composed in 1809

- String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat, Ops. 18 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1987), composed in 1860

Buckner described the history of the piece by Sacco as “interesting.”

“The daughter of the composer is a violinist who plays in a piano trio,” Buckner said. “They never quite got around to doing the piece. Steven Sacco handed us the score in January 2020. We planned on performing it in April.”

That never happened because of the pandemic.

“One thing lead to another and nothing was happening in April of 2020,” he said. “This is actually a 3-year-old piece but this will be the first performance of it.”

Sacco will travel to Nebraska for the performance.

Buckner knew the composer when they were students at Julliard. At the famous music school in in New York City, Sacco studied with Milton Babbitt (1916-2011) known primarily for his serial and electronic music. One of Babbitt’s students was also Stephen Sondheim.

As for performing a piece of music for the first time, Buckner sees a certain responsibility to both the composer and to future performers.

“I would be lying to say that it’s similar to playing a piece of music that has been performed before,” he said. “There’s an awareness — and a responsibility that the piece might not be heard again for a while. We try to make a good first impression with the piece, staying honest to the piece as a representative performance.”

Buckner calls the first performances of a piece a “fool’s errand.”

“You’re coming up with a conception that is plausible for the piece but it’s certainly not the only conception,” he said. “Even though, down the pike, another group is going to listen to the music and say, yeah, that’s okay, but I think it would be better if we did this…”

That said, the members of the Frahm-Lewis Trio want to interpret the music with a certain amount of honesty.

“We try to put our best foot forward and give a good representation, but you know that over the course of time, this performance will be somewhat diminished in the context of performances to come.”

Buckner considers the group’s performance as a starting point for the piece of music by Sacco, a living composer.

Working together as a piano trio for more than 14 years, Buckner, Chen and Rogoff feel comfortable with each other.

“In our rehearsal process, we can anticipate what the others are going to do,” Buckner said. “If we get it wrong, we may be surprised. Most of the time we can predict what our ensemble mates are going to do. That’s part of the pattern.”

Buckner can only think of several other collaborators with the same level of comfort, something he acknowledges as a “growing process.”

“For example, if one member leaves the ensemble and is replaced, there is a transition that occurs,” he said. “We have played together since 2008. At first we were just playing together for fun because we all like piano trios.”

A grant given in the name of Bettelee Lewis, the former cellist of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, allowed the three University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members to perform as a piano trio. Beyond the support from the grant, Buckner knows that the pull of the music remains strong.

“If the funding for the Frahm-Lewis trio were to come to an end, we would still play together,” he said.