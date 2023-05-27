Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — U.S. Army veteran Clifford Johnson turned 100 years old this spring. His eyesight is fading, but not his memories of fighting in World War II.

He did his fiercest combat in the mountains of northern Italy. Shots were fired all around him. The winter was so bitterly cold and miserable that the luckiest men were those who died, he said.

He was drafted immediately after graduation from high school in rural Illinois in 1941. He did basic training at Camp Roberts, California.

Early on, he was sent to Colorado, where Camp Hale, a U.S. Army training facility, was being built at 8,200 feet between Leadville and Red Cliff. The Germans had three ski outfits, and the U.S. wanted one, too.

“Those were our maneuver grounds,” he said. His 87th regiment of Company B had “a good time” up there training in the mountains, he chuckled. Sometimes, they woke up to temperatures of 40 below.

“We lived in snow banks. Sometimes I’d roll out of my sleeping bag on top of the snow, but it didn’t bother me. It was cold, like my native Illinois, so it didn’t bother me too much,” he said.

He spent time transporting colonels and generals. He often used Ski-Doo vehicles because other vehicles couldn’t maneuver the snowbanks.

After lengthy training in brutal wintry conditions, the regiment was sent for a few months to Camp Swift, California, a major infantry training camp.

In the fall of 1944, Johnson and fellow soldiers took the USS Roosevelt to Naples, Italy, and into the thick of combat.

Mountain combat

Johnson was part of The 10th Mountain Division, a light infantry division founded in 1943. It was the only division of its size in the U.S. military that had received specialized training for fighting in mountainous conditions.

Johnson’s unit moved north up the Italian coast until it reached the Apennines. In January 1945, it was given the arduous task of taking Monte Belvedere as part of “Operation Encore.”

Monte Belvedere, a 3,500-foot-high peak, was one of the main German defensive lines within what was called the Gothic Line. The terrain was the roughest fought by soldiers in Italy during the entire war.

Johnson headed up the mountain, part of the first company to be sent up. “The road was booby-trapped, so we had to walk along the sides. It was anything but easy,” he said. Several men were lost on the way up.

The soldiers took the mountain and held it for two to three weeks. “It was always cold. There was 6 feet of snow. We lived in foxholes on nothing but K rations. We couldn’t start a campfire or the Germans might see us,” Johnson said.

He added that the late Bob Dole, former U.S. vice president, was in the group. “He did a great job climbing,” Johnson said.

The division was told to hold the mountain at all cost, so it did, but with significant losses.

“I didn’t get hit, but I was hit close. The deeper you could dig, the better off you were. We held it, but it was so dirty. When bombs hit, the dirt and snow scattered everywhere. We had no soap. They’d bring drinking water around, but it was a bad deal for everyone. Those who died were probably better off,” he said.

During 114 days of combat, 992 men were killed in action and 4,154 were wounded.

Spring offensive

In the spring of 1945, Johnson was part of another Italian offensive. This time, he was stationed among olive trees, fruit trees and stone houses on a mountainside. “You were pretty well protected unless you got a direct hit,” he said.

This time, he was hurt. “My buddy got 11 pieces of shrapnel. I only got one. It hit me in the chin and it just took a Band-aid to fix it. I was lucky,” Johnson said.

“Someone told me I could earn a Purple Heart by doing more fighting. I said, ‘The heck with a Purple Heart. I just want to go home,’” he said.

Not long after that, another offensive had them scrambling up a hillside where the Germans had built a cave big enough to hold two machine guns.

“We never did bomb them enough to get it cleared out. We showed up and two machine guns opened up at us. The Germans thought they got everybody," he said. "Three of us played dead for two hours."

Johnson and two soldiers waited in hopes of getting around a ridge, but they knew guns lurked nearby.

“One of my buddies said, ‘Let’s take a chance. I will go first. If I make it, you’ll know it’s safe.'”

“He went. I didn’t hear any shots, so I went as fast as I could. I saw dirt flying up around me as I went around the hill. A German swung the turret of that gun around but he couldn’t aim it fast enough. All three of us got out. We were lucky,” Johnson said.

The three dug foxholes for the night. They took turns staying awake all night to be alert. The Americans were victorious.

A shot in the shoulder

“After that, I was pretty well known, so the captain came with three three or four other guys and said, ‘Johnny, take this island,” he said.

Germans were scattered around the island. The captain told Johnson that if he heard a shot, “fall on your face and stay there until I holler ‘Get go,’” he said.

By this time, the soldiers were heavily fatigued. “One man said he just couldn’t go on, but we made him go,” he said.

Suddenly he felt a shot in his shoulder. He saw blood. He realized he had shrapnel in his shoulder. “I needed a medic, but the medics couldn’t come because they were too busy treating others,” he said.

He found his way into a house and slept all night before an ambulance took him to a hospital. By then, the Germans had scattered.

Beyond the war, President Roosevelt had died and German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler had committed suicide. Johnson intended to return to his old company and keep fighting, but doctors sent him home.

He will never forget seeing the bodies of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress hanging upside down in a town square in Florence.

Pikes Peak

Johnson returned home, moved in with his grandparents in Colorado and became a bricklayer. He helped build the building that sits atop Pikes Peak.

“I was up there all summer, when storms and clouds came over. One day I was on a scaffold and there was lighting. Boom! I jumped a foot. The world was ringing like a bell up there,’ he said.

Tragedy struck, too. The woman he had hoped to marry after the war died of cancer.

He then met a young woman named Vera at a dance. “She was waiting for someone, but the other fellow never showed up,” he said. Eventually, they married.

He and Vera lived for 50 years in Fountain, Colorado, raising daughter Twyla Vimont of Kearney and her three brothers and doing contracting work while farming 10 acres.

Today he lives in the Regency in Kearney. He tends to his garden every day. “I love flowers,” he said.

Hanging on the wall is his Purple Heart medal and a picture of his Army buddies from 80 years ago. He retired from the Army as a corporal, but he doesn’t care about rank.

“Over there, we were all fighting for the U.S.A. We thought so much of America that we were ready to give our lives for her,” he said.