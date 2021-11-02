 Skip to main content
Fourth Kearney's Dancing With the Stars raises $53,683 for nonprofits
Fourth Kearney's Dancing With the Stars raises $53,683 for nonprofits

Ryan Stanton and Amie Jorgensen

Ryan Stanton and Amie Jorgensen raised $7,369 to help organizations serving youths.

KEARNEY — Three organizations who serve youths — Compass, Make a Wish and Teammates — and the Kearney Dawn Rotary and Noon Rotary clubs will share $53,683 in proceeds from Saturday’s Dancing With the Stars 4.

More than 400 people attended the event at the Younes Conference Center. Originally the fundraiser was scheduled for 2020, but COVID forced two postponements until the show could be staged this fall.

The inaugural Dancing With the Stars was 2016. This year’s event — the fourth Dancing With the Stars — featured Crane River Theater as the Rotarians’ producing partner.

Jeff and Brette Ensz

Jeff and Brette Ensz raised $6,045 to help organizations serving youths.

Crane River managed many facets of the event, from ticket sales to confetti drops.

While Saturday’s event resulted in $53,683 in proceeds, more than $20,000 was donated during the show, much of it as the dance couples performed.

The five couples who performed and also raised donations for the Rotary event were:

$17,524: Gary Barth and Jaci Pohl, People’s Choice;

$14,635: Nathan LeFeber and Alexis McNeil;

Kyle Sayler and Kim Dart

The Judges Choice Award went to Kyle Sayler and Kim Dart. They raised $7,710.

$7,710: Kyle Sayler and Kim Dart, Judge’s Choice;

$7,369: Ryan Stanton (Compass) and Amie Jorgensen; and,

$6,045: Jeff and Brette Ensz

Nathan LeFeber and Alexis McNeal

Nathan LeFeber and Alexis McNeil raised $14,635 to help organizations serving youths.

Some of the dancers are affiliated with the organizations who benefited from Saturday’s gala: Jaci Pohl, Teammates; Alexis McNeil, Noon Rotary; and, Ryan Stanton, Compass.

Since the inaugural Dancing With the Stars since 2016, the event has continued to raise money for nonprofits,

