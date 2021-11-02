Fourth Kearney's Dancing With the Stars raises $53,683 for nonprofits

KEARNEY — Three organizations who serve youths — Compass, Make a Wish and Teammates — and the Kearney Dawn Rotary and Noon Rotary clubs will share $53,683 in proceeds from Saturday’s Dancing With the Stars 4.

More than 400 people attended the event at the Younes Conference Center. Originally the fundraiser was scheduled for 2020, but COVID forced two postponements until the show could be staged this fall.

The inaugural Dancing With the Stars was 2016. This year’s event — the fourth Dancing With the Stars — featured Crane River Theater as the Rotarians’ producing partner.

Crane River managed many facets of the event, from ticket sales to confetti drops.

While Saturday’s event resulted in $53,683 in proceeds, more than $20,000 was donated during the show, much of it as the dance couples performed.

The five couples who performed and also raised donations for the Rotary event were:

$17,524: Gary Barth and Jaci Pohl, People’s Choice;

$14,635: Nathan LeFeber and Alexis McNeil;

$7,710: Kyle Sayler and Kim Dart, Judge’s Choice;

$7,369: Ryan Stanton (Compass) and Amie Jorgensen; and,