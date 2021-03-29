Four of seven counties in Two Rivers district have COVID-19 cases over the weekend

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

Newly confirmed cases for Friday included five in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County, two in Harlan County and five in Phelps County. Newly confirmed cases for Saturday included two in Buffalo County and four in Dawson County.

A single case, in Dawson County, was reported Sunday.

Two Rivers has had 10,263 cases of COVID since March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

In the seven Two Rivers counties, 23.4 percent of the roughly 76,000 eligible people have been vaccinated, with 45,567 doses given. Currently, 17,771 people are fully vaccinated, including 65.8 percent of people over 65; and 5,394 people are partially vaccinated. For further details, see trphd.org.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients Monday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had five.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in the past week, all involving students. Eight other cases were medically cleared in the past week.