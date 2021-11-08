Four new strains of COVID-19 confirmed in Two Rivers area

KEARNEY — Four new variants of the COVID-19 delta variant have been confirmed in the Two Rivers Public Health District.
But because some cases are mild and mimic allergies, people who may have COVID aren’t getting tested and are unknowingly spreading the virus.
Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers, called the new variants “worrisome” at Friday’s weekly public Two Rivers press conference. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
“It is too early to tell whether this poses a greater risk to public health than the first delta strain,” she said. The new strains are 10%-15% more transmissible than that first delta variant, which arrived in late summer, and could be causing the uptick in cases.
Puckett also said the AY4.2 variant “has seemed to have grabbed hold in the U.K., and the U.S. is concerned because it’s 10%-15% more transmissible than other variants. When we see a new variant, and the spread of COVID increasing as it is right now, we suspect it is probably from the new variant. It is also easily transmissible,” she said.
She said these variants replicate quickly, then mutate. “The best solution is to stop the reproduction or transmission of the virus. Getting people vaccinated is the only way to fight this,” she said.
More than 420 new cases of COVID were reported in the Two Rivers region Oct. 27-Nov, 3, and the weekly risk dial has sat in the red pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks. On Oct. 29, alone Two Rivers experienced 60 new cases of COVID. “We’re not making a tremendous amount of headway,” Puckett said.
Children: Side effects
As of Friday, Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-12 became available in the district this week at a dose roughly one-third of the dose for age 18 and older. Puckett advised parents to contact their pediatricians about getting a shot.
“Children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 compared to adults, but they can be infected and get very sick,” Puckett said. The district already has seen one case of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in a child.
This syndrome can inflame the kidney, lungs, eyes, the brain, the heart and/or gastrointestinal system.
“Kids with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for serious complications. We’ve seen a lot of that recently with COVID, more than what we’ve previously seen,” Puckett said. “Kids can get both short- and long-term complications, and they are super-spreaders because they’re not as good about masking, coughing, sneezing, hand-washing, social distancing as adults. In classrooms, people are close together.”
Puckett said kids who get COVID often have mild symptoms, “but the light bulb doesn’t go on. This could be COVID, but they never get tested, but they are spreading it.”
In both adults and children, many COVID cases appear to be allergies, too. “People say, oh, it’s allergies, so they are comfortable going to funerals and gatherings and other social events they feel obligated to attend even though they don’t feel that great. They don’t get tested,” Puckett said.
”That is a real concern, especially with younger people because we know the majority of them do not get critically sick, but as the ages of people who die of COVID-19 is coming down. That’s kind of scary,” she added.
Stagnant vaccine rate
Except for 6,000 booster shots given this fall to people already vaccinated, vaccination rates are stagnant . Since August, unvaccinated people are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID, and 11 times more likely to die than vaccinated people, Puckett said.
Booster shots are available for anyone who got the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna series at least six months ago, and those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago. Technically, booster recipients must be over age 65 or work in a high-risk setting such as education or retail, “but that covers just about everybody over 18,” Puckett said.
People who are “severely immuno-compromised” may need a third vaccine shot, as well as a booster shot, to increase protection. She also urged people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Tests lag, too
Also unchanged is the low number of COVID tests. “At the end of October, we had a pretty substantial drop in the number of tests done,” Puckett said. Part of that is because some nursing homes are no longer required to do weekly testing.
But tests that are being done show the highest number of cases are occurring in people aged 10-50. “This is a concern because these people in that age group are usually parents of kids aged 0-9. If they have COVID, they probably shared COVID with their kids, and then it’s hard to keep out of school,” she said.
She said there were 70 new cases on Oct. 29 alone, “so that number is likely to go higher.” The daily cases is 59.27 per 100,000 people. The total population of Two Rivers is just above 97,000.
As of Thursday evening, Nebraska has recorded 288,257 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020, and 2,988 deaths. Two Rivers recorded more deaths this week, but information has not yet been released.
Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers, invited the public to check its weekly COVID-19 report on the trphd.org website. Information is available on tests, cases in and out of nursing homes and residential facilities, and much more, including past data.
However, she cautioned that the numbers don’t indicate the degree of illness. “We have struggled with this,” she said.
Free COVID-19 testing is being done 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Buffalo County fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue. Preregistration is required at trphd.org. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.