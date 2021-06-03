Four new electric vehicle charging stations available in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney will dedicate four new electric vehicle charging stations available to the public.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Friday in the parking area northeast of Cunningham’s on the Lake.

The locations of the new charging stations include a Level II station near the Kearney-Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center in downtown Kearney, a Level II station near Cunningham’s on the Lake, and two fast charging stations on the campus of the Crowne Plaza Hotel in south Kearney now under construction.

The charging station project is partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which is funded by proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery and has awarded more than $305 million to conservation project in Nebraska since 1994.