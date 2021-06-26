Four new cases of COVID reported this week

KEARNEY — Four new cases of COVID-19 — two in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County — were reported June 18-24 in the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Two Rivers has recorded 10,637 cases of COVID since March 20, 2020.

In its seven counties, only Kearney County has fully vaccinated at least 50% of people older than age 12. The overall Two Rivers vaccination figure is 47.3% as of noon Friday, which is slightly higher than Monday’s 46.7%. Also, 82% of people over age 64 are fully vaccinated.

As of noon Friday, vaccination figures per county are:

— Kearney: 50%

— Buffalo: 49%

— Franklin: 46.2%

— Dawson: 45.8%

— Gosper: 44%

— Phelps: 43%

— Harlan: 41.6%

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. As of 9 a.m. Friday, 32 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state, which is two fewer than Monday.