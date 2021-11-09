Four more people in the Two Rivers district have died of COVID-19

KEARNEY — Four more people in the Two Rivers Public Health Department have died of COVID-19 in recent weeks, bringing the total to 149 since March 20, 2020.

The individuals ranged in age from their 50s to 70s. No further information was released.

Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has resumed its daily updates of statewide hospital bed capacity because COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska have risen above 10% of that bed capacity, figured on a seven-day rolling average. Updates will be provided daily as long as hospitalizations remain above the 10% capacity threshold.

The dashboard also displays demographic data and county-specific statistics. As of Monday, the dashboard said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks in the seven Two Rivers counties are:

Buffalo: 351

Dawson: 183

Franklin: 5

Gosper: 8

Harlan: 29

Kearney: 27