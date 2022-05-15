Four-legged friend to help Kearney woman do what she loves without worry

KEARNEY — Thanks to friends and strangers, Nevaeh Suchsland is doggone lucky.

Nevaeh, who was born with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is about to get a therapy dog that will make her life — and classes at the Culinary Institute of New York — a lot less stressful.

The Suchsland family will pick up the 14-month-old bernedoodle, a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle, in August.

Food fanciers are lucky, too. Nevaeh, who is home for the summer, is preparing meals for the public. “I can make whatever people like,” she said. People can pick up orders at the Walgreens parking lot at 2516 Second Ave. For an extra $5, she will deliver orders.

The Suchsland family is grateful to family, friends and strangers who helped them raise $38,000 for the dog, which Neveah has named Roux. “Thank you,” Nevaeh’s mother Christine posted on her Facebook page.

Ups and downs

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is a chronic condition that causes lightheadedness, fainting and an uncomfortable, rapid increase in heartbeat when Nevaeh stands up from a reclining position. She had no symptoms until she turned 12. Now, at age 19, symptoms are getting worse.

It is difficult for her to regulate her pulse and blood pressure. Blood pools in her feet, and, because blood vessels in her legs don’t constrict properly, an insufficient amount of blood goes to her brain. Her heart level spikes, her blood pressure drops and she passes out.

Nevaeh said she gets 20-to-30 second “warnings” that she is going to pass out, which is enough time to get herself into what she calls a “safe position.” Roux will be able to assist.

“Roux is being taught to do pressure therapy. If I pass out, she will put weight on my left side to send blood from my feet back up to my head,” she said. “She will be by my side. She’s someone to be with me all the time to be sure I’m safe.”

One day last fall, Nevaeh passed out five times in 30 minutes. During one episode, she was unresponsive for two hours. Frantically, her friends called for an ambulance. She spent four hours in the ER.

When Nevaeh passes out, she often hits her head or falls. After a fainting episode, she often feels dizzy. Roux will help assure her health, safety and independence.

Culinary dreams

Nevaeh hasn’t let her medical woes interfere with her dream of starting her own catering company. Last fall, she began studies at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

She inherited her love of cooking from her father, Kearney police officer Tracy Suchsland. The two often cook together. Among her favorite foods are fresh pasta, including ravioli, along with steak, chicken and deer steak.

“Cooking and baking was often the only thing to pull me out of my funk,” she said.

This summer, she will work in her home kitchen because she often struggles with heat of restaurant kitchens. “I make sure I am safe, but heat of the kitchen gets to me sooner than other kids because of my condition,” she said.

Nevaeh’s woes

Nevaeh had abdominal problems before she was a year old. Also, her elbows and wrists would dislocate frequently. Doctors determined she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that causes overly flexible joints and dislocation.

In second grade, Nevaeh, an avid reader, was suddenly unable to read. “Every time her eyes would change position they would bounce a few times. She would skip a line or skip a word,” Christine said. “The muscles in the back of her eyes were loose from this connective tissue thing, so she had to have surgery.”

When her condition worsened around the age of 12, the Suchslands took their daughter to the Mayo Clinic, where she was diagnosed with POTS. “Her whole autonomic nervous system, everything they tested, was broken,” her mother said.

Along with POTS, Nevaeh has severe gastroparesis, a paralysis in her stomach. “She doesn’t digest food right. Her stomach either doesn’t process food at all, so it sits there for a long time, or it processes food way too fast. Or she throws up. She gets sick a lot,” Christine added.

A year ago, Nevaeh had abdominal surgery in Stamford, Conn. It eased the pain, but it did not ease her POTS.

Culinary school

Nevaeh is undeterred. After graduating from Kearney High School in December 2020, Nevaeh had planned to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but she had second thoughts. Then she received a postcard in the mail from the Culinary Institute of America. She applied immediately. She was accepted within a week.

Her parents were concerned about her going so far from home, but Nevaeh said, “I’m going to be chronically ill wherever I am. Why not be in New York?’

Nevaeh enjoys college, but she is fainting more often, probably due to the stress of her studies and a change in her routine. “I feel like I’m a burden because I’m always relying on other people to watch me or keep an eye on me,” she said. “I have really supportive friends, but it’s hard for them, too.”

Four-legged first aid

Come August, she’ll have a four-legged friend to rely on. Roux will provide balance for Nevaeh, alert her if she is about to pass out and apply deep pressure on her when she does. Roux will wear a harness containing Nevaeh’s information so bystanders will know how to help her if she faints.

Along with a GoFundMe page, the family raised money for Roux with a drawing for two guns in October. They sold “Boo Baskets” filled with Halloween goodies. In March, the benefit at the Eagles Club raised the final $13,000.

Nevaeh, who calls herself “a very independent person,” said Roux “will allow me “to be able to do what I love with less worry.” That includes starting her own catering business, traveling and living on her own at last.