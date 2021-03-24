Four Kearney pharmacies offering COVID-19 shots

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department is not the only entity providing vaccines against COVID-19.
Four Kearney pharmacies — Medicap, ABC Drug and Gift, and those inside HyVee and Walmart — are offering COVID-19 vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.
The FRPP is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks. It was created to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the nation.
This vaccine program is operated separately from, but runs similar to, the state vaccination program offered by Two Rivers and the state’s 22 other public health departments.
All vaccines, including those in the FRPP program, are administered according to the tiers and phases set up by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. These can be found at dhhs.ne.gov.
- Medicap Pharmacy, 2706 Second Ave.: Jerry Jensen, pharmacist at Medicap Pharmacy, said shots are given by appointment Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, but the number of doses administered varies each week because supplies are not consistent from week to week.
“I can order 1,000 doses, but I may get only 100,” he said. “Once I know it’s coming, the scheduler posts it online. We are not doing mass clinics. We are a pharmacy that also offers vaccination. We’re still running a business as well.”
So far, since mid-February, he has given between 200 and 300 vaccines, including first and second doses. The second shot can be scheduled when the first one is administered.
When vaccine arrives, appointment slots are posted on the pharmacy’s website, and people can register online.
Currently, Medicap is offering the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses 28 days apart. Those who are vaccinated must live in one of the seven counties in the Two Rivers area: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
People can visit kearney.medicap.com for up-to-date information and to register for a vaccine. People who do not have internet can call the pharmacy at 308-234-8056.
- Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5212 Third Ave., offers vaccines, but specific days vary according to when a vaccine shipment arrives, according to Christine Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee in Ankeny, Iowa.
Vaccinations are administered at the Hy-Vee pharmacy within 24 hours after the shipment arrives.
Registration must be done at the Hy-Vee website.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 5411 Second Ave.: Walmart follows the same state and federal guidelines as other pharmacies do. For more information, visit walmart.com/COVID. Until April 1, appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVID, but after April 1, people will register at the state’s vaccinate.ne.gov site, a spokesperson said.
- ABC Drug and Gift, 2123 Central Ave., has had vaccine available since late December because it helped vaccinate staff and residents at Mount Carmel Home.
ABC has administered about 450 vaccines but it gave the last of its supply Friday, and no more has arrived, said owner Dave Brandt. He’s unsure when, or even if, more vaccine will arrive. People could reserve shots with ABC Drug by phone, but he said Tuesday that people should register at the state’s vaccinate.ne.gov site and wait to be called when vaccine is available.
Three Kearney pharmacies are on the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program list of sites offering vaccines, but they are not doing so yet because they have not received vaccine:
- U-Save Pharmacy, 3611 Second Ave. “We would like to be giving it, but they haven’t given us any inventory. We would love to join the party,” said pharmacist Kim Hamik.
- Valley Pharmacy, 211 W. 33rd St. “We’re trying to get a supply in,” said Chris Watts, pharmacist. “We haven’t gotten any yet, but we hope to get some.”
- Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave. Dusty Luther, the store director, expects vaccinations to begin “soon” at its pharmacy, but he could not say when. “We have the cooler. We’re pretty close,” he said.
Walgreens, 2516 Second Ave., is not on the FRPP list. As part of the FRPP, Walgreens will be offering “limited number” of vaccines in 47 states and jurisdictions, but Nebraska is not one of them, according to Emily Delnicki, senior account executive for media at Walgreens corporate offices in Deerfield, Illinois.