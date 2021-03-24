Four Kearney pharmacies offering COVID-19 shots

- ABC Drug and Gift, 2123 Central Ave., has had vaccine available since late December because it helped vaccinate staff and residents at Mount Carmel Home.

ABC has administered about 450 vaccines but it gave the last of its supply Friday, and no more has arrived, said owner Dave Brandt. He’s unsure when, or even if, more vaccine will arrive. People could reserve shots with ABC Drug by phone, but he said Tuesday that people should register at the state’s vaccinate.ne.gov site and wait to be called when vaccine is available.

Three Kearney pharmacies are on the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program list of sites offering vaccines, but they are not doing so yet because they have not received vaccine:

- U-Save Pharmacy, 3611 Second Ave. “We would like to be giving it, but they haven’t given us any inventory. We would love to join the party,” said pharmacist Kim Hamik.

- Valley Pharmacy, 211 W. 33rd St. “We’re trying to get a supply in,” said Chris Watts, pharmacist. “We haven’t gotten any yet, but we hope to get some.”

- Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave. Dusty Luther, the store director, expects vaccinations to begin “soon” at its pharmacy, but he could not say when. “We have the cooler. We’re pretty close,” he said.