 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Giving Trees around Kearney to help The S.A.F.E. Center, families this Christmas
0 Comments
top story

Four Giving Trees around Kearney to help The S.A.F.E. Center, families this Christmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SAFE Center Giving Tree
courtesy, SAFE Center

KEARNEY — As the holidays approach, The S.A.F.E. Center offers rewarding opportunities to participate in the season of giving.

“Unfortunately, many individuals and families are living with violence in their homes, or have recently left a situation, and find this time stressful and challenging,” said Nikki Gausman, executive director of the S.A.F.E. Center.

Four businesses will have Giving Trees. The public can pull tags from the tree, purchase item(s) listed on the tag, and take them back to that location or to The S.A.F.E. Center at 620 E. 25th St., Suite 14. Items need to be returned by Dec. 17.

Trees will be displayed at The S.A.F.E. Center; Walmart at 5411 Second Ave., Midway Auto Outlet at 715 Central Ave. and Innovative RX Compounding Pharmacy at 416 W. 48th St., Suite 20.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Holdrege will have a tree at Phelps Memorial Health Center.

Last year, these efforts helped 57 families, consisting of 184 individuals, and supplied items for The S.A.F.E. Center’s shelter. The S.A.F.E. Center also appreciates financial donations, toiletries, food, paper products, gift cards and other items on the agency wish list. These gifts sustain the needs of families and office and shelter operations throughout the year. This list can be found at www.safecenter.org.

Those wanting to give financial gifts can donate through the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live event on Dec. 2.

Boxes for financial donations can be found at Divas Floral Shop and Boutique at 2223 First Ave. and Edith Joi Boutique at 2127 Central Ave.

“Our staff and board are excited to partner with the community to help make our clients’ holidays a little brighter and to give them hope and support, especially during this difficult year,” Gausman added.

To learn more, visit www.safecenter.org or call toll-free at 877-237-2513.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai reappears at public event

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News