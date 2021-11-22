Four Giving Trees around Kearney to help The S.A.F.E. Center, families this Christmas

KEARNEY — As the holidays approach, The S.A.F.E. Center offers rewarding opportunities to participate in the season of giving.

“Unfortunately, many individuals and families are living with violence in their homes, or have recently left a situation, and find this time stressful and challenging,” said Nikki Gausman, executive director of the S.A.F.E. Center.

Four businesses will have Giving Trees. The public can pull tags from the tree, purchase item(s) listed on the tag, and take them back to that location or to The S.A.F.E. Center at 620 E. 25th St., Suite 14. Items need to be returned by Dec. 17.

Trees will be displayed at The S.A.F.E. Center; Walmart at 5411 Second Ave., Midway Auto Outlet at 715 Central Ave. and Innovative RX Compounding Pharmacy at 416 W. 48th St., Suite 20.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holdrege will have a tree at Phelps Memorial Health Center.

Last year, these efforts helped 57 families, consisting of 184 individuals, and supplied items for The S.A.F.E. Center’s shelter. The S.A.F.E. Center also appreciates financial donations, toiletries, food, paper products, gift cards and other items on the agency wish list. These gifts sustain the needs of families and office and shelter operations throughout the year. This list can be found at www.safecenter.org.