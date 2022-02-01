 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four finalists named to lead Kearney Public Schools after Edwards retires
0 Comments
featured top story

Four finalists named to lead Kearney Public Schools after Edwards retires

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education has named four finalists to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.

The four candidates were selected from a nationally recruited pool of applicants to go through the interview process, according to today’s announcement by KPS.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards is heading the district’s search and presented the list of applicants to the Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday.

The interview candidates include:

Jason Alexander, superintendent at Beatrice Public Schools;

Chelsea Feusner, director of PK - 5 Education Kearney Public Schools;

Beth Johnsen, superintendent at Conestoga Public Schools; and,

Jason Mundorf, associate superintendent at Kearney Public Schools

The superintendent interviews will take place on Feb. 7-8. Each candidate will spend a day in Kearney, visiting schools and interviewing with principals, teachers, staff, students, parents, community members, and district leaders.

“We are pleased to have such an impressive group of candidates as finalists for the next superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. They all possess skills and experience that could benefit our students, staff, families, and the community,” said Wendy Kreis, president of the KPS Board of Education. “Kearney is a growing, vibrant community dedicated to the growth and success of its schools. Our next superintendent will be able to skillfully guide our progressive district.”

About the finalists:

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander

Current Position: Superintendent at Beatrice Public Schools 2017-present

Experience: Superintendent at Ord Public Schools 2011-2017

Elementary Principal/Class 1 Administrator at Burwell Public Schools 2003-2009

Chelsea Feusner

Chelsea Feusner

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chelsea Feusner

Current Position: Director of PK - 5 Education Kearney Public Schools 2019 - present

Experience: Elementary Principal at Kearney Public Schools 2012 - 2019

Elementary Principal/Music Teacher at North Platte Public Schools 2011 - 2012

Beth Johnsen

Beth Johnsen

Beth Johnsen

Current Position: Superintendent at Conestoga Public Schools 2012 - present

Location: Murray, NE

Experience: Superintendent at Friend Public Schools 2008-2012

K-12 Principal at Elkhorn Valley School District in Tilden, 2000 - 2008

Jason Mundorf

Jason Mundorf

Jason Mundorf

Current Position: Associate superintendent at Kearney Public Schools 2017-present

Experience: Superintendent/Principal at Anselmo-Merna Public Schools 2013-2017

Middle school principal at Carrollton City Schools in Carrollton, Georgia 2011-2013

The board will name the new KPS superintendent at its Feb. 14 meeting.

In December, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent, Kent Edwards, announced that he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Edwards has been superintendent in Kearney Public Schools for the past six years following a lengthy administrative career in both Georgia and Nebraska.

Edwards started his education career in Kearney attending Kearney State College and spent time at Kearney High School as a student-teacher. After a teaching and high school principal career in Elgin, he returned to KHS and served as KHS assistant principal from 1992 to 1995. He served as a Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and principal in Carrollton, Georgia before returning to Kearney.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region
Local News

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

  • Updated

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem
Local News

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

Gardens on Q is open for events in the spring and summer months and often goes through the end of October. Aside from operating the venue, Polly Pearson keeps busy through the school year as Holdrege High School’s calculus teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News