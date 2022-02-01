Four finalists named to lead Kearney Public Schools after Edwards retires

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education has named four finalists to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.

The four candidates were selected from a nationally recruited pool of applicants to go through the interview process, according to today’s announcement by KPS.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards is heading the district’s search and presented the list of applicants to the Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday.

The interview candidates include:

Jason Alexander, superintendent at Beatrice Public Schools;

Chelsea Feusner, director of PK - 5 Education Kearney Public Schools;

Beth Johnsen, superintendent at Conestoga Public Schools; and,

Jason Mundorf, associate superintendent at Kearney Public Schools

The superintendent interviews will take place on Feb. 7-8. Each candidate will spend a day in Kearney, visiting schools and interviewing with principals, teachers, staff, students, parents, community members, and district leaders.