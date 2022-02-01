Four finalists named to lead Kearney Public Schools after Edwards retires

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education has named four finalists to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards.
The four candidates were selected from a nationally recruited pool of applicants to go through the interview process, according to today’s announcement by KPS.
The Nebraska Association of School Boards is heading the district’s search and presented the list of applicants to the Board of Education at a special meeting on Monday.
The interview candidates include:
Jason Alexander, superintendent at Beatrice Public Schools;
Chelsea Feusner, director of PK - 5 Education Kearney Public Schools;
Beth Johnsen, superintendent at Conestoga Public Schools; and,
Jason Mundorf, associate superintendent at Kearney Public Schools
The superintendent interviews will take place on Feb. 7-8. Each candidate will spend a day in Kearney, visiting schools and interviewing with principals, teachers, staff, students, parents, community members, and district leaders.
“We are pleased to have such an impressive group of candidates as finalists for the next superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. They all possess skills and experience that could benefit our students, staff, families, and the community,” said Wendy Kreis, president of the KPS Board of Education. “Kearney is a growing, vibrant community dedicated to the growth and success of its schools. Our next superintendent will be able to skillfully guide our progressive district.”
About the finalists:
Jason Alexander
Current Position: Superintendent at Beatrice Public Schools 2017-present
Experience: Superintendent at Ord Public Schools 2011-2017
Elementary Principal/Class 1 Administrator at Burwell Public Schools 2003-2009
Chelsea Feusner
Current Position: Director of PK - 5 Education Kearney Public Schools 2019 - present
Experience: Elementary Principal at Kearney Public Schools 2012 - 2019
Elementary Principal/Music Teacher at North Platte Public Schools 2011 - 2012
Beth Johnsen
Current Position: Superintendent at Conestoga Public Schools 2012 - present
Location: Murray, NE
Experience: Superintendent at Friend Public Schools 2008-2012
K-12 Principal at Elkhorn Valley School District in Tilden, 2000 - 2008
Jason Mundorf
Current Position: Associate superintendent at Kearney Public Schools 2017-present
Experience: Superintendent/Principal at Anselmo-Merna Public Schools 2013-2017
Middle school principal at Carrollton City Schools in Carrollton, Georgia 2011-2013
The board will name the new KPS superintendent at its Feb. 14 meeting.
In December, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent, Kent Edwards, announced that he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Edwards has been superintendent in Kearney Public Schools for the past six years following a lengthy administrative career in both Georgia and Nebraska.
Edwards started his education career in Kearney attending Kearney State College and spent time at Kearney High School as a student-teacher. After a teaching and high school principal career in Elgin, he returned to KHS and served as KHS assistant principal from 1992 to 1995. He served as a Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and principal in Carrollton, Georgia before returning to Kearney.