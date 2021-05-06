Four COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kearney Thursday

KEARNEY — New cases of COVID-19 have fallen by more than 25% statewide in the past week, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS confirmed 1,397 new cases in the past week, compared to 1,945 new cases last week.

As of this morning, the state tallied 213 new cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. It has had 220,933 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began March 20, 2020, while 822,574 people have tested negative.

Currently, 129 COVID patients are hospitalized across Nebraska.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID patients this morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

Two Rivers has fully vaccinated 41.3% of the 76,100 people over age 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Statewide, 46.5% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov. To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov.