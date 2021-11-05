Four COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Two Rivers district; risk dial remains at pandemic level

KEARNEY — COVID-19 continues at record levels here.

Two Rivers Public Health District reported 420 cases Oct. 27-Nov. 2 in its seven-county region. It announced four more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 145 since March 20, 2020.

For that reason, the Two Rivers weekly risk dial remains unchanged from last week. It has been in the higher “pandemic” level since mid-September.

Of the new cases, 31 were at long-term care and other residential facilities. One out of every eight COVID-19 tests conducted in the district in the past week was positive.

Phelps County recorded 72 cases, with over 10% of all tests returning positive. Over half of those new cases were in people under 40 years old.

Dawson County recorded 122 cases, with half of those in people aged 40-70.

The dial reflects dramatically higher case rates, ICU bed availability, COVID hospitalization rates and the rapid spread of new cases in specific clusters across the district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.