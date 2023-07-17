KEARNEY — Four nonprofits were recently awarded a total of $20,000 in grants from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund.

The fund is part of a $2 million gift from Klinkacek to the Kearney Area Community Foundation for community preservation and enrichment, along with an endowed scholarship for local students entering college.

Receiving funds were:

• Buffalo County Community Partners: $8,000 for mental health first aid training for Spanish-speaking individuals.

• Trails & Rails Museum: $5,000 to help fund Kearney’s sesquicentennial celebration events.

• Kearney Rescue Cats: $2,000 to assist mobile home communities deal with feral cats. The cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and vaccinated, then returned to the neighborhood.

• Two Rivers Public Health Department: $5,000 for its LifeSmiles Dental Program, which provides preventative dental screenings and education for families with children in preschool.