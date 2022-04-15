Foul play not suspected in death of woman in rural Gibbon

GIBBON - An autopsy has been ordered on a woman who's body was found Wednesday night at a house in rural Gibbon.

Around 8:27 p.m. Wednesday the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call at a home near the 43000 block of Kilgore Road in rural Gibbon, said a BCSO news release. A 27-year-old female, April Schamp, of the Kearney area was found dead at the home.

A small quantify of illicit drugs were located, although foul play is not suspected. Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about Schamp's death is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 308-236-8555 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.