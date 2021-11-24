Foul play believed to be involved in the death of a Colorado man in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Foul play is believed to be involved in the Tuesday death of a Colorado man in Buffalo County, according to local authorities.

Around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday a grass fire was reported east of Kearney near Coal Chute Road and U.S. Highway 10. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene and discovered a small grass fire.

Shortly after 9 a.m. paramedics with CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney for a 53-year-old man with severe burn injuries, according to a news release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was transferred to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died early today. The victim’s identity hasn’t been confirmed and no next of kin have been notified.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

The circumstances related to the fire, the burn victim and any other person remain the focus of the investigation by BCSO, Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCSO at 308-236-8555, KPD at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.